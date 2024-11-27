Kate Winslet | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Watch CBS News

Cecilia Vega travels to the U.K. for an intimate portrait of Kate Winslet, Hollywood’s most un-Hollywood A-lister, and explores her journey to starring in and producing her latest film, “Lee.” 60 Minutes, Sunday.
