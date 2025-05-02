Watch CBS News

Karen Read trial key witness continues testimony

Jennifer McCabe, a key witness in Karen Read's second trial for the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, is back on the stand to tell her story of what occurred on the night O'Keefe died. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.