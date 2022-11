Kansas woman who led all-female ISIS battalion gets 20 years: CBS News Flash Nov. 2, 2022 A Kansas woman who trained over 100 fighters in an all-female ISIS battalion in Syria was sentenced in Alexandria, Virginia to 20 years in prison and 25 years of supervised release. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its fourth straight interest rate hike. And the Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Houston Astros to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.