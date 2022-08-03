Voters in Kansas defeat referendum to restrict abortion access Voters in deep-red Kansas decisively defeated a proposed amendment that would have allowed the state's legislature to further restrict, or even ban, abortion. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports and Jannifer Nassour, Republican strategist, founder of the Pocket Book Project and former chairwoman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright join CBS News to discuss how Tuesday's primaries will affect the political landscape moving forward.