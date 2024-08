Kamala Harris' campaign responds to Trump interview with Elon Musk In response to Donald Trump's live stream on X with Elon Musk, Kamala Harris' campaign released a statement saying, "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself -- self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a live stream in the year 2024." CBS News campaign reporter Aaron Navarro has more.