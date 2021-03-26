Live

Watch CBSN Live

Kaci Hickox breaks her quarantine

Nurse Kaci Hickox who treated Ebola patients in West Africa broke a quarantine order Thursday morning by going on a bike ride with her boyfriend. Police quickly followed the couple and Hickox returned to her home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.