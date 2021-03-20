Live

No motive yet in Kabul hospital shooting

Three American doctors were killed Thursday, when a hospital guard opened fire in Kabul, Afghanistan. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports on one victim's life and his family's refusal to blame the shooter.
