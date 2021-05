Justice Stephen Breyer on why he's concerned about cameras in court Just days before the new Supreme Court term, Justice Stephen Breyer is sharing his concern about the possibility of putting cameras inside the court. "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell spoke to the 79-year-old associate justice Thursday night. He said cameras could change the behavior of lawyers and the justices during oral arguments. But he does think cameras will eventually be allowed inside the court.