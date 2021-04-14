Justice Scalia on writing his opinions, colleagues' impact Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was known for his sharp mind and often sharper critiques. A recent example was last year’s dissent in a case upholding Obamacare. Scalia wrote that an interpretation of federal and state exchanges was “jiggery-pokery,” and he called one element of the majority’s opinion “pure applesauce.” In 2008, Scalia spoke to "CBS This Morning" co-host Charlie Rose on his PBS program about how his colleagues viewed his style.