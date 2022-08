Justice Dept. seeks to keep Mar-a-Lago affidavit sealed The Department of Justice has asked a judge to keep the affidavit used in the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago sealed. The search has led to a spike in threats of violence against law enforcement from supporters of former President Trump. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Nikki Batiste and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the latest details in the case.