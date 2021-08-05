Justice Department says Russian hackers behind SolarWinds hack targeted U.S. attorney's offices The Justice Department confirmed the Russian hackers behind the SolarWinds breach also gained access to email accounts in 27 U.S. attorney's offices across the country. Eric Tucker, a reporter covering national security at the Justice Department and FBI for the Associated Press, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what information they might have accessed and what the Justice Department is doing about it.