Justice Department appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations The Justice Department has appointed special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee parts of the January 6 investigation and Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe. The announcement comes just days after former President Donald Trump announced plans to run again in 2024. CBS News chief national security and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues and congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss that plus Republicans' plans to launch investigations of their own.