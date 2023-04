Jury selection set to begin in lawsuit of E. Jean Carroll accusing Donald Trump of rape in 1990s Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday in the case of former columnist E. Jean Carroll, who sued former President Donald Trump, claiming he raped her in the 1990s. CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe and CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates join Anne-Marie Green and Vlad Duthiers to discuss the multiple legal probes Trump faces, including into alleged election interference.