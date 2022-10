Jury in Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial begins deliberations A Florida jury is deliberating to determine the fate of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. He pleaded guilty last year to killing 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Prosecutors are recommending that the 24-year-old receive the death penalty. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joined Errol Barnett and Meg Oliver to discuss the case.