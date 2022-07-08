Watch CBS News

Amid recession fears, June jobs report positive

The U.S. added 372,000 jobs in June, and with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 3.6%, Rick Newman, senior columnist at Yahoo Finance, told CBS News that could be a positive sign the U.S. is not heading for a recession.
