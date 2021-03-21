Live

June 1: McCain, Sanders, Hayden

The latest on the release of Taliban captive Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl and the Veterans Affairs hospital scandal with Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former CIA Director Michael Hayden, and others.
