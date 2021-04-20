Julián and Joaquín Castro on Democratic Party unity, winning Latino vote Four years ago, then-San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro electrified the crowd at the Democratic convention, saying a speech by Mitt Romney proved that the 2012 Republican nominee didn't understand working Americans. The former mayor and his twin brother, Texas Congressman Joaquín Castro, who will speak at this year's convention, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss Michelle Obama's convention speech Monday night and unifying Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders supporters.