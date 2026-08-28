Judge throws out confession of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, man accused of plotting 9/11 attack Coming up on 25 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks, the effort to bring to justice the alleged mastermind, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, has hit a major obstacle. CBS News has learned a military judge ruled this week that his confessions made to FBI agents at Guantanamo Bay were not voluntary and cannot be used at his trial, now set for June of 2028. Those FBI agents are featured in an upcoming CBS documentary, "Daughters of 9/11," which airs Friday, September 11, on CBS and Paramount Plus.