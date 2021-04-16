Live

Watch CBSN Live

Judge spends night in jail with man he sentenced

A North Carolina judge felt he had to hold a man accountable for lying about a urine test, although there were special circumstances for this probation offender. Steve Hartman went "On the Road" to find out what happened next.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.