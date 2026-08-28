Judge rules Trump administration illegally punished Anthropic A judge has blocked the Trump administration from blacklisting artificial intelligence company Anthropic. Earlier this year, President Trump ordered federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's Claude AI assistant. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also declared the company a supply chain risk. These moves came after the company refused to allow the military to use its tech for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson breaks down the constitutionality of the ruling.