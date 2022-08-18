Watch CBS News

Judge may approve partial release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

A federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to offer proposed redactions to the affidavit supporting the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago. He will then decide what parts of the document can be publicly released. CBS News Homeland Security & Justice reporter Nicole Sganga, CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson explain the decision and its potential impact.
