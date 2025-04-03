No decision yet from judge in Tufts student's detention challenge A federal judge in Boston did not make a decision Thursday on whether a Tufts University Ph.D. student, taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, can challenge her detainment. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez reports on the case and Sidra Mahfooz, staff attorney for the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project and is part of Rumeysa Ozturk's legal team, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss what comes next.