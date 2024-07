Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case A judge dismissed actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case after a motion from the actor's defense team Friday afternoon. Baldwin faced charges for the 2021 accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the set of his film "Rust." CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, entertainment attorney Tre Lovell and CBS News correspondent Elise Preston join to unpack the development.