Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban: CBS News Flash Sept. 23, 2022 A judge has put Indiana’s abortion ban on hold a week after it went into effect. Abortion providers are arguing that it violates the state constitution. An eight-year-old boy who was shot in the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, outside Chicago, is back home. And tennis star Roger Federer will play doubles - alongside old rival Rafael Nadal -in the final match of his career in London Friday.