JPMorgan Chase and IBM CEOs on need for tax reform, solving DACA Republican lawmakers are expected to unveil a tax reform plan, but many of the details are still under wraps. On Tuesday JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty sat down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell to talk tax reform, accelerating economic growth and solving DACA. Dimon also explains his comment earlier this year that being an American is "almost an embarrassment."