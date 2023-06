Joran van der Sloot, suspect in disappearance and murder of Natalee Holloway, appears in court Joran van der Sloot, the last person to see American Natalee Holloway alive before her disappearance in 2005, appeared in a U.S. court yesterday after being extradited to face extortion charges. Holloway's body was never found, and her family hopes the case against van der Sloot will lead to answers. Michael George reports.