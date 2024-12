JonBenét Ramsey's dad shares details about progress in long-unsolved murder case "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty speaks with John Ramsey to discuss the ongoing investigation into the murder of his 6-year-old daughter JonBenét in December 1996. Nearly 28 years later, Ramsey says he believes the case can be solved "if the police take advantage of all the technology" available to them.