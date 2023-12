Jonathan Majors domestic violence trial evidence released, closing arguments begin Closing arguments are underway in actor Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial in New York. Majors is accused of assault and harassment by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors has pleaded not guilty. Some evidence in the case, including surveillance video of Majors and Jabbari, was released by the judge. CBS News New York reporter John Dias is following the proceedings.