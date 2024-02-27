Johnson says "very optimistic" on avoiding government shutdown, presses for border fixes House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke to reporters Tuesday after he met with President Biden and other congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday where discussions on a supplemental foreign aid package remained tense. Johnson is calling for changes at the U.S.-Mexico border before more money is dispensed to Ukraine and other U.S. allies. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Weijia Jiang are following the latest.