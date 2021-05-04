Live

Watch CBSN Live

John Kelly sworn in as White House chief of staff

President Trump praised John Kelly as "absolutely superb" after he was sworn in Monday as White House chief of staff. Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake joins CBSN with the pros and cons of having General Kelly in this new role.
