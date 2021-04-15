Kasich: We're going to win Ohio, then it's a whole new ball game Voters in John Kasich's home state of Ohio could decide his campaign future on Tuesday. A new poll shows the governor leading Donald Trump there by five points. Trump starts the day with 457 delegates, the most of the four remaining Republicans, while Kasich has the fewest with 61. But he will add 66 more delegates if he wins the Ohio primary. Kasich joins “CBS This Morning” from Westerville, Ohio, to discuss his expectations for Tuesday.