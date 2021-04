John Goodman and Ed Davis on "Patriots Day" John Goodman's remarkable career has run more than 30 years and the actor has appeared in more than 70 movies. Goodman stars as Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis in the new movie "Patriots Day," based on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the manhunt for the attackers. Goodman and Davis -- who consulted on the movie -- join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the film.