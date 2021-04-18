Live

Watch CBSN Live

John Dickerson talks Trump & Profiling

In a recent interview on Face The Nation, Trump says racial profiling may be necessary, specifically in reference to Muslims in America. He also addresses GOP resistance to him. Host of Face The Nation John Dickerson joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.