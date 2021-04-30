Live

John Dickerson on interviewing President Trump

"Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson interviewed President Donald Trump on a wide range of topics to mark his 100-day benchmark. Dickerson joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss his conversation with with the president.
