John Dickerson and Stephen Colbert talk Trump

Stephen Colbert and John Dickerson sat down at the 92nd Street YMCA in New York Wednesday. Among other topics, the "Late Show" host and "Face the Nation" anchor talked about the unpredictable nature of the 2016 election.
