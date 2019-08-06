News
DHS chief calls for more resources to fight domestic terrorism
Video shows chaos after police took down Dayton gunman
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88
Accused El Paso shooter went to Walmart because he was hungry
Plane reportedly carrying singer Pink's crew crashes at airport
Trump to visit grieving cities of Dayton and El Paso
Chuck Schumer, Peter King rally for background check bill
Luxury retailer Barneys New York declares bankruptcy
Ocasio-Cortez slams photo of teens "groping & choking" her cutout
Mass Shootings
How to help victims of 2 deadly mass shootings
There have been more mass shootings than days in 2019
Ohio shooter allegedly kept a "hit list" and "rape list"
What we know about the Ohio mass shooting victims
El Paso death toll rises as suspect's movements are scrutinized
Trump condemns "white supremacy" after El Paso shooting
What we know about El Paso shooting victims
Soldier saved children in El Paso shooting
El Paso native Khalid plans benefit concert in wake of shooting
Obama decries leaders "who demonize those who don't look like us"
Latest headlines
