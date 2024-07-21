Joe Manchin considering presidential bid, aide says Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who is now a registered independent, is considering re-registering as a Democrat and running for president, a close political aide to the 76-year-old senator told CBS News. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has more on that, and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has the latest on Vice President Kamala Harris' movements since announcing she would seek the Democratic nomination and accept President Biden's endorsement.