President Biden hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel for last likely White House visit On Thursday, President Biden hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel for what's likely to be her last visit to the White House as the leader of Germany. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry reports on what the two leaders discussed, then CBSN anchor Lana Zak and CBSN political contributor Sean Sullivan discuss how the two leaders reaffirmed the relationship between their nations, and America's newly enhanced child tax credit.