Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Biden hosts German Chancellor Angela Merkel for last likely White House visit

On Thursday, President Biden hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel for what's likely to be her last visit to the White House as the leader of Germany. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry reports on what the two leaders discussed, then CBSN anchor Lana Zak and CBSN political contributor Sean Sullivan discuss how the two leaders reaffirmed the relationship between their nations, and America's newly enhanced child tax credit.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.