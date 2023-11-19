How the Carters' decades-long work with Habitat for Humanity impacted the organization When former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter left the White House in 1981, their leadership continued. In March 1984, the Carters volunteered with a then-little-known organization near their home called Habitat for Humanity, solidifying a partnership that spanned decades. Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford spoke about the couple's extraordinary 35-year partnership with the organization.