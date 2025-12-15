Jimmy Lai and Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019 | 60 Minutes Archive 60 Minutes reported from Hong Kong in 2019, when months of pro-democracy demonstrations turned increasingly violent. Jimmy Lai, a media company owner and democracy advocate, spoke with Holly Williams at the time about criticizing the Chinese government. Lai, now 78, was arrested in 2020, and convicted on Monday in a landmark national security trial of conspiring with others to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiracy to publish seditious articles.