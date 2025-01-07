Watch CBS News

Jimmy Carter's casket taken into U.S. Capitol

Former President Jimmy Carter's casket was carried into the U.S. Capitol and into the Rotunda where he will lie in state until his funeral service on Thursday. Carter died at 100 and lived longer than any other U.S. president.
