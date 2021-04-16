Jim Nantz on what to watch for at the 2016 Masters The 80th Masters in Augusta, Georgia kicked off Thursday morning with the honorary starters ceremony, featuring three of the greatest Masters champions. This year marks the 60th anniversary of CBS’s first Masters broadcast. CBS Sports Network’s Jim Nantz joins “CBS This Morning” from the Augusta National Golf Club to discuss some of the key players to watch for at this year’s tournament, and the possibility of a return by Tiger Woods, who is out for the second time in three years due to health issues.