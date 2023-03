Jill Schlesinger discusses the gender pay gap which has barely changed in 20 years CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" during Women's History Month to discuss the gender pay gap. According to a recent Pew Research Center report, the gender pay gap has barely changed in 20 years. In 2022, women earned an average of 82% of what men earned. In 2002, women earned 80% as much as men.