Jetliner catches fire after landing in Miami: CBS News Flash June 22, 2022 The NTSB will investigate after a Red Air flight caught fire when it landed at Miami International Airport. Officials say the landing gear collapsed. Three of the 126 on board were hurt, none seriously. A Los Angeles County jury has found that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl in 1975 at the playboy mansion. The jury awarded Judy Huth $500,000. And Yellowstone National Park is partially reopening today after last week’s record flooding.