Watch CBS News

Jetliner catches fire after landing in Miami: CBS News Flash June 22, 2022

The NTSB will investigate after a Red Air flight caught fire when it landed at Miami International Airport. Officials say the landing gear collapsed. Three of the 126 on board were hurt, none seriously. A Los Angeles County jury has found that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl in 1975 at the playboy mansion. The jury awarded Judy Huth $500,000. And Yellowstone National Park is partially reopening today after last week’s record flooding.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.