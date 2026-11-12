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The Jensen Huang Scandal & How to Spot a Honey Trap

A billionaire, affairs, and an alleged honey trap at the hands of the Chinese government. This week, Vlad and Kelly are going inside the world of honey traps, Romeos, and sexpionage. With former intelligence officer and historian, Mark Jacobson, and investigative journalist and author of "The Game," Neil Strauss, they unpack how spies exploit attraction, ego, and emotions to get close to the world's most powerful people—and why sometimes the most dangerous secrets are spilled in pillow talk.
2h ago (43:06)
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