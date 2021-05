Jeff Fager looks back on 50 years of "60 Minutes" "60 Minutes" has won 138 Emmy Awards and 20 Peabody Awards in its five decades on television. It has shattered enough ratings records to be called history's most successful program. Jeff Fager, now in his 14th year as executive producer of "60 Minutes," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the stories in his new book, "Fifty Years of 60 Minutes: The Inside Story of Television's Most Influential News Broadcast."