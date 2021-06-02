Live

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon's CEO in July

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is officially stepping down from his role as the company's CEO on July 5. CBSN tech reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN to discuss the billionaire's impact on the U.S. economy, politics and more.
