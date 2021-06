Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he's heading to space on Blue Origin's first manned mission Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he'll fly to space on his own rocket. The New Shepard, built by Bezos' space company Blue Origin, is set to blast off from West Texas on July 20. Christian Davenport, who covers NASA and the space industry for The Washington Post (owned by Bezos), joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the significance of the upcoming flight.