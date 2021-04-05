Live

Jeb Bush's campaign raises funds in record time

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush's campaign has raked in over $114 million in just the first half of the year, shattering early campaign finance records. CBS News correspondent Julianna Goldman discusses the large haul.
