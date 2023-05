Jazz clarinetist Doreen Ketchens plays her dream gig Doreen Ketchens is an institution in New Orleans, where the jazz musician performs at the intersection of Royal Street and St. Peter, affectionately known as "Doreen's Corner." When "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel interviewed Ketchens in 2022, she stated her dream was to play the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. This month she got her wish, and "Sunday Morning" was there.